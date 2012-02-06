Now that she's a blonde, Rihanna seems to be having more fun than ever. At least when it comes to her outfits.

The edgy, platinum-selling "We Found Love" singer, 23, who debuted her new bombshell 'do in a topless pic on Twitter, stepped out in a sheer bodysuit with a plunging neckline, skin-tight jeans and a Chanel leather biker cap in West Hollywood, Calif. Saturday.

She accessorized with an armful of bracelets, several necklaces, a gold body chain wrapped round her stomach and bright red lipstick.

Last week Rihanna turned heads when she wore thigh-high leather boots and tiny denim shorts while front row at a basketball game.

Tell Us: What do you think of Rihanna's latest ensemble?

