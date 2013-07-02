On any other person, Chanel's loose, long-sleeved, floor-length, ivory-hued shirt dress would have looked fashion forward, and yes, also a bit conservative. But on Rihanna, who wore the item to Chanel's fashion show on July 2 at Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture, the dress became downright immodest.

Credit the singer's unique styling: The 25-year-old star wore the semi-sheer gown, button-down garment open, nearly down to the belly button, to expose her cleavage. There were no signs of a bra, but some critics pointed out there were hints of a nipple ring.

Just two buttons held the dress together at the navel so that her legs were nearly completely exposed. Prim two-toned pumps and a quilted handbag, both by Chanel, and strings of pearls offset the bordering-on-lewd ensemble. Her hair, worn in loose waves and dyed a pretty red, and natural-looking makeup completed the odd look.

"Went straight to the Chanel Couture show early this morning with NO SLEEP!!! It was so worth it!!!" Rihanna tweeted after the show.

The night before, Rihanna wore a midriff-baring but more modest ensemble while out to dinner. Clad in a cropped black tank and tight pink skirt, the "Diamonds" singer had a starry run-in with Jennifer Lawrence! "Bumped into the extraordinary Jennifer Lawrence at dinner! #Paris" she tweeted, along with an Instagram shot of the two posing together.

