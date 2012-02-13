Rihanna Rocks Leather Hot Pants, Sexy Black Bra for Grammys Performance
After wowing in a sexy, chic custom Giorgio Armani dress that she helped design, Rihanna went back to her edgy ways and opted for a leather hotpants and and sheer-shirt ensemble at Sunday's Grammys in L.A.
The singer, 23, performed her hit "We Found Love" while rocking an all-black, midriff-baring getup: short shorts, black tights and a sheer shirt that exposed her black $220 Eres bra.
The Barbados beauty, who accessorized with a ring from Robert Lee Morris, a body chain and a $1,950 David Yurman necklace, then stayed on stage for an unexpected duet with Coldplay for their song "Princess of China."
