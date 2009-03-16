New York's Daily News reports that Rihanna is in talks to take on Whitney Houston's role in a remake of "The Bodyguard."

An insider says the reboot is intended to be a "young, sexy version" of the 1992 flick about a victimized pop diva and the strongman who carries her away from evil. Oft-shirtless "G.I. Joe" actor Channing Tatum is reportedly being considered for the Kevin Costner role.

The insider tells the NYDN that Rihanna's big screen ambitions are nothing new: "Before the situation with Chris, Ri was getting a lot of scripts. She's been wanting to do movies for a while now."

Another option on the table for the singer is reportedly a "Charlie's Angels" sequel. (Well, you can never have too many of those.)

Over the weekend Rihanna was spotted out in New York with Brandy, Jay-Z, and Beyonce. Chris Brown was not in attendance.

