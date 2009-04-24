LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Rihanna is seeking the return of $1.4 million in jewelry she was wearing the night she was allegedly beaten by Chris Brown.

Donald Etra, an attorney for the "Umbrella" singer, filed a motion Tuesday asking that Los Angeles police and prosecutors return a pair of earrings and three rings, which were seized as evidence.

The jewelry was part of the ensemble that Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was wearing when Brown allegedly beat her while driving home from a pre-Grammy party.

The filing indicates the jewelry was loaned to the singer by four companies, which want the items back.

Brown was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with felony assault and making criminal threats.

