Rihanna is adding "executive producer" to her resume and is taking her talents across the pond.

The "We Found Love" singer is set to produce and star in a brand-new, yet-to-be-named fashion competition series in the U.K.

"I've always had a great love of fashion. It's a constant source of inspiration in my life, and is a big reason why I've grown into the person and artist I am today," the 23-year-old said in a statement on TV network Sky Living's website. "I have been very fortunate to work with some truly amazing designers and stylists throughout my career, and they have been instrumental in making sure my creative vision reaches the stage. I am excited to follow the journey of our aspiring contestants and see how their individuality influences their efforts during the course of the show."

On the show, aspiring designers will compete for a chance to dress Rihanna for her London concert in July. Along the way, they will create costume stage designs for musicians and celebs to wear during performances.

Rihanna, 23, will be joined by Nicola Roberts from the British female pop group Girls Aloud, who will star as the host for the show.

This is Rihanna's first television project and while there's no word yet on when the show will start filming, the series will air this coming summer.

