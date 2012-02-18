Steaming up Fashion Week!

Rihanna nearly set the front row of Stella McCartney's presentation ablaze when she showed some skin in a slinky teal floor-length satin gown.

PHOTOS: Rihanna's crazy style moments

The "We Found Love" singer, who hit London Fashion Week Saturday, flaunted her assets in the backless gown with a plunging neckline and hip-high slit. The ensemble is reminiscent of the chic and sexy custom-made black number that she co-designed with Giorgio Armani for the 2012 Grammys on Feb. 12.

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore at the 2012 Grammy Awards

The 23-year-old star is currently overseas for the BRIT Awards, which take place Tuesday evening, and to begin work as producer on her yet-to-be-named fashion competition series in the U.K.

PHOTOS: Rihanna through the years

On the show, aspiring designers will compete for a chance to dress Rihanna for her London concert in July. Along the way, they will create costume stage designs for musicians and celebs to wear during performances.

Rihanna will be joined by Nicola Roberts from the British female pop group Girls Aloud, who will star as the host for the show.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly