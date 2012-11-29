Rihanna and Chris Brown's friendship seems to be heating up.

The 24-year-old singer shared an intimate photo of the twosome on Instagram Thursday to her followers.

"I don't wanna leave! Killed it tonight baby!" Rihanna wrote as the caption. In the sexy snapshot, the Unapologetic singer straddles Brown, 23, while giving him a bear hug. Though both their faces were hidden from the camera, Rihanna flaunted her sexy curves in white shorts while Brown showed off his famous tattoos.

Rihanna has been dropping several hints of her probable reunion with Brown over the last two weeks. The twosome spent Thanksgiving together in Berlin, and Rihanna shared an Instagram photo of Brown shirtless in bed.

On Wednesday, she also posted a pic of their matching Rolex watches. "Don't believe me just watch #newtoy #justcusimnumber1 #roleylife #dopedealer," she tweeted with the image.

In a recent interview with Power 106 radio host Big Boy, Brown said they were "working on [their] friendship."

"As far as our personal life, I think people just got to give it a chance -- or not even give it a chance, but shut the hell up," he said. "It's me. At the end of the day, whatever opinion they have ain't going to change nothing I'm doing."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rihanna Straddles, Hugs Chris Brown in New Instagram Picture