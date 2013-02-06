Rihanna is most definitely in Chris Brown's corner -- even as it relates to her on-again boyfriend's probation/assault case. The pop songstress, 24, attended a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Feb. 6), sitting behind Brown, 23, as L.A. prosecutors argued that Brown's 1400 hours community service labor, his punishment for his February 2009 assault of Rihanna, be restarted.

The "Diamonds" singer was photographed outside the courthouse trailing Brown and his legal team. Why did she show up for the court date? "She thinks it's utterly ridiculous what they're doing to him," Brown's lawyer Mark Geragos told reporters, according to CNN. Geragos argues that the Los Angeles County district attorney's office has "tortured" the "Don't Wake Me Up" singer during his probation.

By contrast, the L.A. County D.A. filed papers this week complaining that Brown has failed to complete his 180 days of community labor, which he agreed to after pleading guilty on a felony assault charge. Prosecutors said Brown's paperwork claiming completion of the labor is "at best sloppy documentation and at worst fraudulent reporting," CNN reports.

"Absolutely false," Gregaros retorted. The next court date is set for April 5. The motion also alleges that Brown may have violated his probation following a recent incident with singer Frank Ocean. (Ocean is not pressing charges.)

This Friday (Feb. 8) marks the four-year anniversary of Brown's assault of Rihanna.

Rihanna recently defended her on-again status with Brown in an interview with Rolling Stone. "He doesn't have the luxury of f--king up again," she insisted. "That's just not an option. I can't say that nothing else will ever go wrong. But I'm pretty solid in the knowing that he's disgusted by that. And I wouldn't have gone this far if I ever thought that was a possibility."

