Rihanna is going on a voyage on the high seas for her motion picture debut in 'Battleship,' according to Variety.

The chart-topping singer will star in the Universal film with Alexander Skarsgard and Taylor Kitch. Based on the classic Hasbro board game of the same name, 'Battleship' takes place in water, on land, and in the air. Kitch has been cast to play a Naval officer who leads the battle. Skarsgard is set for the role of his brother.

According to Variety, 'Battleship' will sink into theaters on May 25, 2012.

