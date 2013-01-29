Home sweet home! Rihanna is no stranger to self-promotion on social media, but the "Diamonds" singer shared a few sexy shots of herself on Sunday, Jan. 27, for a greater cause: Promoting tourism in her native Barbados.

The 24-year-old singer posted a photo of herself in a deep red one-piece swimsuit with corset bodice over the weekend, captioning it with a simple hashtag "#BARBADOS." Another snap that she posted last week revealed the singer in the same swimsuit, posing on a Barbados beach with the country's logo superimposed above her head.

Earlier this month, the Barbados Tourism Authority released a promotional video of the sultry songstress taking in the sights and sounds of the lush Caribbean island, at times guiding a horse in jean daisy dukes, and at times splashing and smiling in the clear ocean water.

Rihanna's push to promote her homeland comes in the same week as Chris Brown's ex Karrueche Tran's first magazine cover, in which she discusses the trio's famous love triangle.

"It was very hard," Tran told Rolling Out magazine. "I try my best to just ignore the negativity, which is hard for me because it's a lot to deal with. But I try to keep a positive mind and stay strong and not put energy into it."

