Like many stars before her, Rihanna is trying her hand in the celebrity scent market with her first fragrance, Reb'l Fleur.

According to People, the perfume's name, which derives from the R&B songstress's neck tattoo and nickname from her Barbadian grandmother, translates loosely to "Rebel Flower" in French.

"Over the years, I layered many different scents to get something that was truly my own," she says. "But I wanted … something that said 'Rihanna was here.' Something delicious and special, a fragrance with subtle hints that linger and leave a sexy memory."

The fragrance first appeared at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, France, last October. The stiletto heel-shaped bottle design didn't receive much praise from critics, yet its sweet scent was said to be indicative of Rihanna's Caribbean origins.

Reb'l Fleur will hit department stores in February thanks to Parlux, the company behind perfumes from celebs such as Jessica Simpson and Paris Hilton. Prices start at $49 per 1.7-ounce bottle.

