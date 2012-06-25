Rihanna Wears Giant "RIHRIH" Earrings
Rihanna's new earrings won't have fans singing, "Oh nah nah, what's her name?"
In London on Sunday, the “Where Have You Been” singer pulled her black hair into a long ponytail that showed off her giant gold nameplate "RIHRIH" hoop earrings. To complement her look she sported a black pleated tank, matching sunglasses and a bright red lipstick.
Over the weekend, the 24-year-old took the stage for the city's BBC Radio 1 Hackney Weekend in Hackney, England, northwest of London. Also on the two-day festival's lineup: Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Florence + the Machine, Lana Del Rey, among others.
Just last week the Barbados beauty debuted a brand-new falcon tattoo on her ankle -- her sixteenth piece of body art to date.
"[She decided to get it] the night of, but has been thinking about it for years," Bang Bang, the artist behind several of Rihanna's tattoos, told Us Weekly. "It's the first tattoo she wanted as a teen. She wanted it across her back back then."
