Rihanna's new earrings won't have fans singing, "Oh nah nah, what's her name?"

In London on Sunday, the “Where Have You Been” singer pulled her black hair into a long ponytail that showed off her giant gold nameplate "RIHRIH" hoop earrings. To complement her look she sported a black pleated tank, matching sunglasses and a bright red lipstick.

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old took the stage for the city's BBC Radio 1 Hackney Weekend in Hackney, England, northwest of London. Also on the two-day festival's lineup: Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Florence + the Machine, Lana Del Rey, among others.

Just last week the Barbados beauty debuted a brand-new falcon tattoo on her ankle -- her sixteenth piece of body art to date.

"[She decided to get it] the night of, but has been thinking about it for years," Bang Bang, the artist behind several of Rihanna's tattoos, told Us Weekly. "It's the first tattoo she wanted as a teen. She wanted it across her back back then."

