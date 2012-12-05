NEW YORK (AP) — Pop star Rihanna is getting into the TV business.

The 24-year-old singer will executive produce and star in the new series, "Styled to Rock," for the Style network. Style Media made the announcement Wednesday.

The 10-episode series, to air next year, will give 12 aspiring designers, chosen by Rihanna, an opportunity to style A-list stars. The weekly celeb guest will decide which designer did the best job. One contestant will be sent home, and those remaining will advance to the next week's challenge. At the end, one aspiring designer will be named the winner. Prizes are still being determined.

A casting search is under way on Style's website.

