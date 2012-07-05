Rihanna has proven herself to be one of the edgiest stars in Hollywood, not only for her provocative lyrics and sexy videos, but for her statement-making style.

Switching up her hair color faster than her songs reach No. 1 on the charts, the 24-year-old Barbados beauty has become known for her head-turning coifs, like the swept-up pompadour she sported to the 2012 MET Gala in NYC back in May.

In the how-to above, Garnier Fructis celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena shows Us how to recreate her rock-and-roll hairdo -- perfect for summer -- using just bobby pins and hairspray.

Watch the video above to get the step-by-step!

What you'll need:

Garnier Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Hairspray ($4.49, drugstore.com)

Hot Tools 3/8-inch barrel curling iron ($36.95, folica.com)

