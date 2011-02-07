Rihanna has denied that sexy snaps of her posing in racy underwear were leaked by a former lover. She says she published the images herself in an official photobook released last year.

Gossip website MediaTakeOut.com has obtained two raunchy shots of Rihanna reportedly snapped for an unnamed sportsman lover in 2009 following her split from singer Chris Brown.

One photo shows Rihanna wearing just a pair of lace panties as she captures her semi-naked form in the mirror, holding her arms up to cover her breasts.

But Rihanna has blasted speculation the snap was for a lover, insisting the picture was taken at a professional fitting and had been printed in the 2010 coffee table book "Rihanna," which supported the release of the album "Rated R."

She writes on her Twitter.com page, "If you pay attention, that is a professional behind-the-scenes photo ALREADY published in my book! In a fitting for 'Rated R!'"

