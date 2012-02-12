Va-va-voom!

Rihanna turned heads at Sunday's 54th Annual Grammy Awards in L.A., wearing a custom-made black dress featuring a plunging neckline.

"This is a collaboration between Mr. Armani and myself," the 23-year-old told E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "I wanted something a little bit like Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface."

The "You Da One" singer described the sexy ensemble as "simple but sexy, and a little gangsta at the same time."

Rihanna, who will celebrate her birthday in London on February 20, is slated to sing "Princess of China" with Coldplay, in addition to a "small little performance of my own before that."

