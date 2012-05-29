She's sexy and she knows it!

When it comes time to hit the beach, Rihanna isn't shy about showing a little skin. "My body is comfortable and it's not unhealthy, so I'm going to rock it!" the frequently bikini-clad songstress told Vogue in April 2011 about embracing her shape.

PHOTOS: Rihanna, then and now!

Whether she's soaking up rays with pals, paddleboarding, or squeezing in some cardio on the elliptical, the "We Found Love" singer, 23, shows off her long legs and toned physique in skimpy, strappy swimsuits.

How does the Caribbean-born beauty stay beach-ready?

PHOTOS: SEE RIHANNA'S SEXIEST BIKINI MOMENTS

"I love swimming, [and doing] anything in the ocean. That's very, very good for your body," the 5-foot-8 Barbados native tells Us Weekly about her love of the water--and the important role it plays in keeping her fit.

She does her best to stick to lighter, healthier fare, too. "Obviously, you'd like to eat what you want," Rihanna says of her diet. "But I stick to lots of vegetables and white meats, and I stay away from carbs!"

PHOTOS: Rihanna and Chris' controversial romance

Click through to take a look back at Rihanna's sexiest beach looks, and tell Us: which of her bikini moments is your favorite?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rihanna's Sexy Bikini Body