Billboard -- Rilo Kiley, the critically acclaimed indie rock group led by singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis, may be ending the band hiatus that was officially announced in 2010. A new post on the group's official Facebook on Thursday (Dec. 27) hints that new music -- or, at least, some sort of music -- is in the works, and could be reaching fans shortly. "Record is almost finished, and artwork is nearly done," reads the post. "Going to need your help! More to come." Rilo Kiley has not released a new batch of material since 2007's "Under The Blacklight," and while this unexpected post is promising, it may not signal a fresh full-length. In 2010, drummer Jason Boesel revealed that the group was readying an odds-and-ends collection to break the silence during their hiatus.

"Rilo Kiley's working on a compilation of all the songs we never got to put on records over the years," Boesel told Paste at the time. "A lot of them are some of my favorite Rilo Kiley songs, so that should actually be a pretty strong release. There's no plan to make a new record right now, since we're on a hiatus of sorts, but I hope we do at some point. It's been fun hanging out with everyone and putting the compilation together." That compilation, of course, has yet to be released. "Under The Blacklight," Rilo Kiley's major label debut which included the single "Silver Lining," has sold 186,000 copies since its release on Warner Bros. Records, according to Nielsen SoundScan. In the five years following "Under The Blacklight," Lewis has released a solo album, 2008's "Acid Tongue," and recorded as Jenny and Johnny with Jonathan Rice.

