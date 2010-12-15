RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- Police in Rio de Janeiro have arrested four Brazilian rappers on charges that include glorifying drug traffic in their music.

Three of the men — Wallace Ferreira da Mota, Fabiano Batista Ramos and his brother Frank Batista Ramos — are from the Alemao complex of slums recently taken over by police.

The fourth, Max Muller da Paixao Pessoa, lives in Vila Cruzeiro, another of Rio's most dangerous slums now under control of law enforcement.

Helen Sardenberg, head of the police's computer crimes unit, said Wednesday that the four were indicted on charges of inciting crime, glorifying drug traffic and associating with drug gangs.

Investigators say the four have refused to comment until they are before a judge.