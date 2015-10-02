Is Rita Ora putting her body on Travis Barker?

According to rampant reports, the British singer and the Blink 182 drummer have grown inseparable since they first connected at the Power 106 All-Star Game in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, 2015.

At the time, the 39-year-old father of two shared a photo of himself and the British "X Factor Judge" on Instagram, which he captioned, "Me and the beautiful @ritaora."

The 24-year-old beauty reposted the shot, along with the caption, "@travisbarker nice to see you too 🔥🔥"

And how telling those two flame emojis turned out to be!

People magazine reported on Thursday night that it's official: A rep for Barker confirmed that the drummer and Rita Ora are in fact an item.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly shed some light on how the duo connected: "Rita sought him out and gave him her info," a source reportedly told the magazine. "They have been together every day since."

"He's really into her," added the source. "He likes interesting women and she's beautiful."

Less than two months ago, Rita was linked to Wiz Khalifa after she was spotted holding hands with the rapper under the table during a "very flirty" dinner at STK LA in Beverly Hills, California.

"It definitely seemed like a date," an onlooker told People magazine in August 2015.

Her yearlong romance with Ricky Hilfiger came to an end in July 2015. She also previously romanced Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian.

Barker, meanwhile, was last linked to UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste in May 2015. He shares two children, son Landon and daughter Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.