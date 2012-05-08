LONDON (AP) -- Jay Z's protege Rita Ora says she's not dating Drake, they're just good friends.

She did, however, fall in love with a track he wrote, "R.I.P." It's Ora's debut single in the U.K., where it's No. 1 on iTunes.

The Kosovo-born singer had a party in London on Tuesday to celebrate.

Ora says she loved the track the moment she heard it, but she's only pals with Drake.

Ora says: "We're really good friends actually ... He has my back so it's really nice to know I have a guy that's a good friend like that."

The 21-year-old is signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation and is now on the radar of the paparazzi, who hung around outside the party.

Ora says, "I'm like, oh my God, they care!"

