Tastemakers like Jay-Z, Karl Lagerfeld, and Snoop Lion have all shown enthusiastic support for London-raised singer Rita Ora. And now another famous influencer can be added to her growing list of fans: Madonna.

The pop queen and her daughter, Lourdes Leon, chose the "How We Do" singer, 22, to be the new face of their fashion line Material Girl -- and Us has the exclusive first look at its "Material Girl Hits London" campaign. In the fun shot, the singer, who was born in war-torn Kosovo, salutes the camera while wearing a bearskin, the tall fur cap worn by the guards at Buckingham Palace.

"To be hand-picked by Madonna and her incredibly cool daughter Lola is the largest of all compliments," she told Us. "This has been an amazing Material Girl tour around my hometown, London, taking loads of pictures, dressing up and having fun." The campaign features images of Ora posing at iconic locales like Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and atop a double decker bus.

Past celebrity models for the label include Taylor Momsen and Kelly Osbourne. Material Girl is sold exclusively at Macy's.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rita Ora Shines in Campaign for Material Girl, Madonna's Fashion Line: First Look