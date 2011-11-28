Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has opened up about his failed marriage to Madonna, saying he doesn't regret his time with the pop superstar even though his life played out like a soap opera while they were together.

Madonna and Ritchie ended their eight-year union in 2008, and they have since moved on to find love with new partners, Brahim Zaibat and Jacqui Ainsley, respectively.

However, the "Sherlock Holmes" director says he'd never take back those precious years with the pop star because he was given two special gifts: biological son Rocco, now 11, and the couple's adopted son David, 6.

He tells Details magazine, "I enjoyed my first marriage. It's definitely not something I regret. The experience was ultimately very positive. I love the kids that came out of it, and I could see no other route to take. But you move on, don't you?"

But he admits the marriage had its challenging moments. "I stepped into a soap opera, and I lived in it for quite a long time. I'll probably be more eloquent on it 10 years from now," he said.

And although the two eventually parted ways, Richie admits he's learned a lot from his time with Madonna.

He adds, "When you end up with a lot of the things you set to out to chase and find that you've stumbled into all sorts of hollow victories, then you become deeply philosophical. I'm quite happy that that experience was accelerated for me. I'm glad I made money, in other words. And I'm glad I got married."

Ritchie recently added to his family: His model partner, Ainsley, gave birth to a baby boy in London in September.