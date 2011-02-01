WENN

Outspoken comedienne Joan Rivers has blasted troubled star Charlie Sheen for his recent "outrageous" behavior, insisting he should clean up his act for the sake of his children.

RELATED: Melissa Rivers to mom: enough plastic surgery

Sheen began a rehabilitation program last week shortly after he was hospitalized to treat what his rep labeled a hernia, but is widely assumed to have been connected to cocaine and/or alcohol abuse. s Sheen's hit TV show "Two and A Half Men" is now on hiatus while he gets clean.

RELATED: Charlie Sheen Latest: Porn Stars, Drugs, Invulnerability and Ikea Furniture

Rivers says she's disgusted that Sheen can continue his wild ways when he has four children, slamming the star for not giving up booze and drugs when he became a father.

She tells The Advocate, "I think he's an a--. When you have a child, darling, you'd better start setting an example."

RELATED: Which other celebs could use an exorcism?

"Childhood for you is over when you have a child. I find it outrageous to be carrying on like that. I also think that when you get the gold ring you have an obligation. The old studio system made you have an obligation to live a clean life and be the example. What am I going to tell my grandson who watches 'Two and Half Men?' I just think he's awful."