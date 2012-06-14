Third time's a charm -- especially when the charms are beautiful baby girls!

"Survivor" and "Amazing Race" alums Amber and Rob Mariano welcomed their third daughter, Isabetta Rose, on May 5, Amber tells People.

"Isabetta was born with a full head of brown hair and blue eyes," says the 33-year-old, who is also mother to Lucia Rose, 2½, and Carina Rose, 18 months.

RELATED: Kourtney's Family Outing, Plus More Celebritots

"She still has all of her hair almost six weeks later, and her eyes are still as blue as can be. Her sisters can't get enough of her. They always want to hold her and I'm not sure who gives her more kisses — her big sisters or her parents!"

RELATED: Celeb Moms and Kids Who Dress Alike

As for their new arrival's name, Amber says she and Rob considered Isabetta initially, but "we never name our babies until we actually meet them. When we saw her for the first time that afternoon, we knew it was the perfect name for her. "

The common theme of Rose as a middle name was also planned in advance. "Rob really liked the idea of all of our girls sharing the same middle name," Amber says. "Many cousins on his side also share Rose as their middle name. "

RELATED: Willow's Much Needed Break, and More Advice for Celebritots

She notes that while things have been a little nutty around the house -- Amber has taken time off from reality TV recently, while Rob, 36, won "Survivor: Redemption Island" and appeared on "Around the World in 80 Ways" last year -- the couple couldn't be happier.

She admits: "Three girls under 3 has made life a little crazy at times, but that is what Rob and I are all about. We are absolutely loving life with our three little princesses."