Rob Cordrry is a proud papa and he couldn't resist bragging about his daughters' latest milestones at the Pain and Gain premiere in Hollywood on Apr. 22. The actor and comedian spoke to Us Weekly about parenting Sloane, 6, and Marlo, 4, his girls with wife Sandra.

PHOTOS: Celeb dads and their daughters!

"They can ride in the car now without complaining. You know, we're turning corners every day," joked the 42-year-old funnyman, who costars in Pain and Gain with Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson. "They're not jerks anymore."

Asked if his daughters were showing any signs of wanting to act, he replied, "Oh my gosh, I hope not. I just want them both to be quiet, book-reading lesbians."

PHOTOS: Star families are just like us!

Coincidentally, Jerry O'Connell, also a father of two daughters, 4-year-old twins Dolly and Charlie, recently spoke to Us about his underachieving daughters as well. "I hear other parents talking about how advanced their children are, but mine aren't that advanced!" he said. "They're going potty in the toilet — that's really big. They've discovered that eating their boogers makes me very upset. The discovered that if they ask me enough, I will give them Rice Krispies at night when they ask me the 100th time."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rob Cordrry Wants His Daughters to Be "Quiet Lesbians"