Rita Ora is one step closer to become a Kardashian sister.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the 21-year-old singer and model is dating Rob Kardashian.

"[I'm] not sure how they even met! But [Rita] seems super sweet and fun and cool," a source close to the Dancing with the Stars runner-up adds.

"I don't think they are fully together," the source tells Us. "Just dating."

According to New York Post's Page Six, Ora is signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation Record Label and appeared in Drake's video for his song "Over."

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian's 24-year-old kid brother previously dated Cheetah Girls singer Adrienne Bailon. Although the duo split in 2010, they were spotted together as recently as this summer.

