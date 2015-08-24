Rising and grinding! Rob Kardashian, it seems, is back to working on his fitness.

The reclusive member of the Kardashian clan posted a photo on Instagram on Aug. 24, indicting that he is getting back on top of his exercise game.

"Spotted these fools on the morning workout," Rob captioned a photo of sister Kylie Jenner wearing a sports bra, yoga pants and sneakers alongside her boyfriend, Tyga, on a running path.

Rob has been out of the spotlight for more than a year and has only been seen publicly a handful of times (mostly in grainy paparazzi images). Multiple media outlets have reported that he is battling weight issues, along with depression. Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian told Wonderwall.com that Rob has "social anxiety."

Now he's getting support from an unlikely source: sister Kim Kardashian West.

"Just went on the hardest hike ever today with @robkardashian," the pregnant reality-TV star tweeted on Aug. 14, 2015.

Rob and Kim publicly feuded last year after she complained that she has no sympathy for her little brother.

"We've all been here to offer him help and he won't take it, so I don't have sympathy," Kanye West's missus said on the family's reality show last year. "I think I'm just more of the tough love kind of person," she added later. "My personality is like, 'All right, you complain, you don't like it, get up and do something about it.'"

Rob responded by blasting Kim on Instagram in a post comparing her to Amy Dunne, the murderous psychopath portrayed by Rosamund Pike in "Gone Girl." He has since deleted the post.

Apparently all is forgiven!