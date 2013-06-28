Rob Kardashian is badly outnumbered in the gender ratio of the Kardashian clan, and he knows it. In a clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the sole male Kardashian gets into an argument with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney after they fail to give him a ride -- or take him seriously.

"You weren't stuck after all!" Khloe calls out to a frustrated Rob as he returns to the house.

"No, actually… I took a cab home because y'all are d--kheads who couldn't come pick me up," Rob retorts. "It's just f--ked up that you all thought I was lying and didn't come pick me up. You guys suck!"

The Kardashian women exchange tense looks in silence before matriarch Kris finally says exasperatedly: "If you needed a ride, I would've given you a ride. But you're constantly twisting the truth."

While Kim, 32, Khloe, 29, and Kourtney, 34, stay mum (Kim plays distractedly with the family dog), Rob and Kris go at it, bickering about who was in the right.

"You're full of sh-t most of the time, and that's exactly why this is happening to you right now," Kris asserts as Rob stalks away from the kitchen.

"I get that I kid around all the time and I joke around all the time," Rob says in a later confessional, "but at the end of the day, I was trying to tell them that I'm stranded and no one's there for me."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m. EST on E!

