Fancy feet!

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe aren't the only Kardashians running fashion empires. Their kid brother Rob is right on their heels with his own line of socks.

"I'm working on a dress sock line. I'm very passionate about us," the 24-year-old Dancing with the Stars runner-up told Us Weekly Wednesday at the Duracell Presents Daughtry concert in NYC.

"I have no idea yet [what it's going to be called]," he said. "I don't really want it to be associated with the Kardashian brand... I've started several companies before and people don't know about it because I don't vocalize it. Things succeed, they fail, and that's how you start a business venture. So hopefully this succeeds."

Rob has envisioned his brother-in-law, Lamar Odom, playing a role in the sock company. "I kind of want him to be part of it for the athlete aspect," he said. "Maybe a spokesperson?"

Days after Odom, 32, was traded from the L.A. Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks, Rob confirmed he'd be heading to Texas with Khloe and her hubby. "I really want to be there with my sister and support my brother-in-law," he told Us. "They've taken such good care of me in a time where I needed it. And [Lamar] needs me there to look after Khloe while he's on the road."

"And he obviously doesn't know anyone in Dallas and wants a brother and to take his mind off the stress of basketball," Rob added. "But I'm sure he's super happy to have to have us all there."

