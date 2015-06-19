Rob Kardashian has come out of hiding -- briefly.

The ever-reclusive one-time reality TV star was spotted on a burger run in Woodland Hills, Calif., late on June 17, looking larger than we've seen him. Granted, he hasn't been seen publicly since shortly after fleeing Kim Kardashian's wedding last year.

RELATED: Rob calls out his "haters" on Instagram

The photos (seen here on DailyMail.com) show Rob donning a baggy t-shirt, basketball shorts, sneakers and a hat while visiting a local In-N-Out. On June 4, Rob was spotted driving around Los Angeles, but the new images show him much more clearly.

RELATED: Stars who have a lot of siblings

Rob's weight has been a struggle for years and he's chosen to hide himself, much to his family's chagrin.

During a recent episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kris Jenner, Rob's mother, broke down in tears as she tried to figure out how to better help her son.

"If I don't help him do something drastic, he's going to die," she said, adding, "I'm just waiting for this horrible thing to happen and there's nothing we can do about it."

In that same conversation, Kim said Rob was "the king of excuses." She famously once said she doesn't any sympathy for her brother, and she's more of a "tough love" kind of person.

RELATED: Kris Jenner slams report claiming Rob is in rehab

In March, Khloe Kardashain told Wonderwall.com that Rob has "social anxiety."

"I just feel, especially over the last year, Rob has become very introverted and has a kind of social anxiety," she said. "He's definitely not at his happiest place that he once was, and I know he can get to that happy place and he will."