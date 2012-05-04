Rob Lowe loves a good Lifetime movie!

The Parks and Recreation actor is returning to the network to star in the upcoming TV movie on last year's Casey Anthony trial.

Lowe, 48, appeared in the Lifetime Original Movie, Drew Peterson: Untouchable, playing Drew Peterson in January of this year. Now, the Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee will take on the role of Florida prosecutor Jeff Ashton for a new Lifetime Original movie on the Caylee Anthony murder trial.

Casey was acquitted of killing her daughter Caylee in July of last year. The film will be told from Ashton's perspective and reveal why he is still convinced of Casey's guilt.

"We're thrilled to have Rob returning to our network, after his amazing star turn as Drew Peterson," Rob Sharenow, Executive Vice President, Programming, of Lifetime Networks said. "He's one of those rare stars who can do it all, comedy, drama, heroes and villains. There are very few actors in the history of our business who have been able to have such success on such a broad range."

The film has a working title of Prosecuting Casey Anthony.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rob Lowe Playing Prosecutor Jeff Ashton in Casey Anthony Biopic