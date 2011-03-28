Rob Lowe is no stranger to the pitfalls of Hollywood, having survived over 30 years in the industry. In his newest endeavor, an autobiography, Lowe chronicles his roller-coaster ride through Hollywood. In the upcoming issue of Vanity Fair, the actor discusses the forthcoming book, his life in the spotlight, growing up with Charlie Sheen and working with Patrick Swayze and Tom Cruise.

On what his image was like when he was younger:

"The cool girls in Malibu had no time for me. I wasn't a beach volleyball player, a surfer or a quasi-burnout."

On being friends with Charlie Sheen in high school:

"We competed to see who could play harder, then show up for work and still kick ass. The verdict: Charlie, by a nose."

On what Charlie was like back in those days:

"He [was] one-of-a-kind ... a Polo preppy clotheshorse in a world of OP shorts and surf T-shirts ... a wonderful mix of nerd ... and rebel."

On Charlie's glitzy upbringing:

"At Charlie's house, it's never-ending Häagen-Dazs, brand-new BMWs, a lagoon pool with underwater tunnels and a lit, professional-grade basketball half-court."

On meeting Tom Cruise at an audition:

"He's open, friendly, funny, and has an almost robotic, bloodless focus and an intensity that I've never encountered before."

On working with Patrick Swayze:

"[He's] as cool as you want, wearing tight jeans and a tattered, sleeveless Harley-Davidson T-Shirt revealing his massive, ripped arms. (This uniform, he never changed it, and if I looked like him, neither would I.)"

On having a career post-The Brat Pack era:

"The Brat Pack is timeless. We should all be so lucky in our lives to create things that we're still talking about 25 years later."

