Robert Pattinson has pulled off some royal ruses in his day.

These days, the "Water for Elephants" star, 24, can't go anywhere without mass hysteria following him, but Pattinson says he once went so incognito that he used to pretend to be a British royal.

During a Friday appearance on BBC's "The Graham Norton Show," Pattinson recounted his early beginnings as a struggling actor in Los Angeles.

"When I first came to L.A., it was very easy to convince people I was a member of the royal family. I hadn't worked for three years -- I was unemployed in London -- and when people asked what I'd been doing, I told people I went to RADA with Prince William," Pattinson said, referring to London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

"People would think, 'You're English, I completely believe you!'" he told Norton.

Pattinson's "Elephants" costar, Reese Witherspoon, also appeared on Friday's "Graham Norton Show," but wasn't as complementary about Prince William and his new bride, Catherine.

"I was a little hurt I wasn't invited [to the royal wedding], I'm not going to lie," fellow newlywed Witherspoon, 35, told Norton with a chuckle. "I had invited her to my wedding. Usually in America, we reciprocate -- that's how we work. It's rude!" she joked.

