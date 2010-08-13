Robert Pattinson will travel for cuddle-time. The actor hopped a flight this week from Los Angeles to Montreal to visit Kristen Stewart on the set of her currently filming flick "On the Road" (yep, based on Jack Kerouac's classic Beat Generation novel).

On Thursday, paparazzi captured the stealthy "Twilight" squeezes making like a less angst-y Edward and Bella, with Rob snapped nestling into Kristen's hair and neck (see the somewhat awkward-looking pictures here).

Romantic, sure, but also presumably kinda smoky: Pattinson was photographed with a cigarette in his hand.

When not on-set, the pair were holed up together in the city, according to E! News, although they did venture out to an upscale restaurant with a couple of pals.

"They were smiling and looked really happy, laughing through dinner," says an eyewitness. "It's just so clear they are a couple."

Robsten, who reportedly spent part of the summer cohabiting in a "secret Los Angeles love nest," will soon start shooting the two-part, sex scene-inclusive "Breaking Dawn," which will give the actor a chance to show off his renowned lip-lock skills.

