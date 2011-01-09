"The Sentry" (Putnam, $26.95), by Robert Crais: Master of crime fiction Robert Crais continues his dominance with "The Sentry," his latest novel featuring Joe Pike.

Pike is filling up the gas tank of his jeep when he sees several men in what appears to be a robbery at a sandwich shop. He intervenes and saves the owner's life. Although the man's niece is extremely grateful, the owner warns Pike to leave them alone. The next morning, the shop is vandalized. Pike realizes his intervention has caused more harm than good, so he decides to take care of the source of the problem.

With the help of his PI friend Elvis Cole, Pike learns who is responsible for the attack and receives assurances from the head of the gang that Wayne Smith and his niece, Dru Rayne, will no longer be a target.

Soon after receiving these assurances, Smith and Rayne vanish, and it appears they have been murdered. When the suspects in the crime are found dead, Pike and Cole realize they have no idea what's going on. Pike must make things right because his core essence is doing the right thing — and his word is his bond. He also has started to feel the stirrings of a romance with Rayne.

Crais continues his streak of tight, riveting thrillers set in the urban jungle of Los Angeles. Jaw-dropping plot twists and a story line that will ease newcomers into the fold add to the overall page-turning suspense. The dynamic pair of the enigmatic Joe Pike and Elvis Cole is the perfect recipe for the gritty crime fan, and Crais' latest concoction should be mandatory reading.

