Robert De Niro is a father again…at 68!

The actor and his wife, Grace Hightower, have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, his rep confirmed to Gossip Cop and People. Baby Helen Grace weighed in at 7 lbs., 2 oz.

This is the second child for the couple, who wed in 1997. Son Elliot was born in March 18, 1998.

De Niro also has three adult children, including a son, Raphael, with former wife Diahnne Abbott, and twin sons, Julian Henry and Aaron Kendrick (also born via surrogate), with former model-girlfriend Toukie Smith.

In March, Raphael De Niro and his wife, Claudine DeMatos, had a second child, making De Niro a grandfather again.

