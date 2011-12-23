It's a girl!

Robert De Niro and wife Grace Hightower De Niro have welcomed a daughter, the actor's rep tells Us Weekly. The 7 lb., 2 oz. girl was born via a surrogate.

This is the second child for the couple. They welcomed son Eliot, 13, in 1998. They first married in 1997, then split in 1999. Their divorce was never finalized and in 2004 they renewed their vows.

The 68-year-old actor also has two adult children, Raphael and Drena. He's also father to 16-year-old twins Julian Henry and Aaron Kendrik (with former girlfriend Toukie Smith).

