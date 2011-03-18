Meet the grandparents!

Robert De Niro is a grandfather again, a rep for the actor tells UsMagazine.com.

"I can confirm that Raphael De Niro did indeed have a baby," said the rep.

Raphael is the 34-year-old son of the Oscar-winning actor, 67, and first wife Diahnne Abbott. De Niro has been married to Grace Hightower since 1997.

This is the second child for Raphael and wife of three years, Claudine DeMatos, 34. The Hollywood scion is a rising New York City real estate agent, who was profiled in the New York Times in January. Claudine also works in real estate.

