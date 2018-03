LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Robert De Niro is a father again.

Stan Rosenfield, the 68-year-old actor's spokesman, says De Niro and his 56-year-old wife, Grace Hightower, welcomed a healthy 7-pound, 2-ounce baby girl named Helen Grace Hightower through a surrogate mother.

She is the couple's second child. Their son, Elliot, is 13. No other details were provided.

The "New Year's Eve" and "Limitless" star has four other children from previous relationships.