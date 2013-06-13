By Katie Mathewson

What's the matter -- a billionaire genius isn't cool enough?

While most of us would kill to meet Robert Downey Jr., 1 1/2-year-old Jaxson Denno was so disappointed upon learning that the actor wasn't Iron Man in real life, he broke down in tears. Why? Because the superfan wanted nothing more than to meet his big-screen hero.

It's not Robert Downey Jr.'s fault -- he was in Western Massachusetts filming "The Judge," so naturally, he was without his iconic suit. So when the tot and his parents ran into the actor, we can kinda see why the tears came after Jaxson looked up and saw nothing more than a 48-year-old man with brown hair and a five o'clock shadow.

Jaxson's mom, Heather Denno, said: "He was fine as soon as he talked to him ... [Jaxson] was so confused because I kept telling him it was Iron Man and he knew it wasn't. Well, not Iron Man in the suit." Never fear, the heroic Robert Downey Jr. saved the day and comforted the tot, as we can see in this sad -- and adorable -- picture taken by his mom.

