Robert Downey Jr.'s wife Susan Downey delivered a healthy baby boy at 7:24 a.m. on Tuesday, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Little Exton weighed 7 lbs. 5 oz. at birth and measured 20 inches long. It's the first child for producer Susan, 38; Sherlock Holmes star Downey, 46, has an older son, 18-year-old Indio, with ex-wife Deborah Falconer.

The actor -- who took Susan on a romantic Hawaiian getaway back in November -- revealed his baby-to-be's gender back in December.

Downey joked about second-time fatherhood to Jay Leno on The Tonight Show late last year. "I don't wanna be presumptuous," he said. "But I think actually [the pregnancy] has been tougher on me [than Susan!]... Just the hormones on and the mood stuff and the nausea and the whole thing."

His thoughts on changing dirty diapers? "That's just poop," he told E! News in October. "No big deal."

