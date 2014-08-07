Following his cocaine arrest last month, Robert Downey Jr.'s son Indio has been charged with felony drug possession, ET can confirm.

The 20-year-old's June 29 arrest occurred after a traffic stop and investigation near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega. The "Iron Man" actor's son was a passenger in the car.

Indio posted bail, which amounted to $10,000, and was released just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

His 49-year-old father is no stranger to law enforcement. The actor famously struggled with substance abuse in the 1990s, landing him in both rehab and jail on multiple occasions. Today, Downey Jr. says he has been drug-free since 2003.

Downey Jr. released the following statement to ET following his son's arrest: "Unfortunately there's a genetic component to addiction and Indio has likely inherited it. Also, there is a lot of family support and understanding, and we're all determined to rally behind him and help him become the man he's capable of being. We're grateful to the Sheriff's department for their intervention, and believe Indio can be another recovery success story instead of a cautionary tale."

