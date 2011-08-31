Robert Downey Jr.'s Wife Susan Is Pregnant

Reporting by UsWeekly

Iron baby on board!

Robert Downey Jr. is set to be a dad again: Susan Downey, his wife of six years, is pregnant with her first child and is due February 2012, their rep tells Us Weekly.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 46, has a 17-year-old son, Indio, with first wife Deborah Falconer.

The good news just keeps coming for Downey, who has been enjoying an incredible career resurgence after kicking his drug and alcohol addiction over six years ago.

He doesn't take his sobriety and blessings for granted.

"Looking back, I think, 'Oh my God, I could have been done. I could have been so fried and so bad off and, oh my God, such a cautionary tale,'" he told Playboy in October. "And I still could be."

"My age and my recent set of experiences ... have left me feeling I'm in the zone," said the actor. "This is just the sweet spot of my career and my life so far, and strangely, they've come at the same time."

