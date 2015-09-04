Trouble in paradise! Robert Pattinson and his fiancé FKA Twigs are growing apart, a new report says, and the duo won't be saying "I do" anytime soon.

The wedding, People magazine reports, is "off the agenda," but "[Robert and Twigs] haven't called off the engagement" yet.

Long-distance dating, due to their work schedules, is apparently putting major strain on the couple. Robert is currently filming a movie in Ireland, while his lady on U.S. soil, mainly at his home in Los Angeles. The couple got engaged earlier this year.

"They've definitely drifted and have barely spoken while he's in Belfast and she's been in the States," the source says.

While Rob is away, FKA has been hanging out with her friends, which apparently irks the "Twilight" actor.

"Rob has never been at ease with Twigs' entourage," a source said.

Things are going to get worse before they better, too. After finishing his film in Ireland, Rob is set to head to Columbia next month to film in the jungle.

The filming, source said, "is bound to create further distance between them."

Last month, Twigs shut down a reporter from the U.K. Sunday Times and was not ready to talk about a wedding.

"Who told you I was getting married?" she asked after the interviewer mentioned the reports of her engagement to Robert. Twigs then said, "You might read somewhere I'm a monkey and it doesn't mean I am sure," referring to online comments that she says have made her cry. She ended all talk about her beau by adding she's "not prepared to talk about my private life. I don't really understand the fascination."