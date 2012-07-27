Entertainment Tonight.

It appears Robert Pattinson is not ready to forgive girlfriend Kristen Stewart's infidelity anytime soon.

The couple, whose three-year relationship was rocked by scandal earlier this week, is reportedly no longer on speaking terms. Sources confirm to People that Robert has given Kristen the cold shoulder and both have moved out of the Los Angeles home they once shared.

Stewart issued a dramatic public apology Wednesday to Robert following the release of compromising photos of Stewart and her 41-year-old, married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry," Stewart said in a statement to the magazine.

"I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family. My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together," said Sanders in a statement soon after.

Kristen and Robert are set to co-present the MTV's Video Music Awards in a little over a month, followed by their worldwide promotional tour for the final film in the Twilight saga, Breaking Dawn: Part 2, in November.

