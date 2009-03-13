Vampires are traditionally untrustworthy characters, but actor Robert Pattinson is no liar. According to GQ Magazine, the star is still quite unaccustomed to fame - so much so that he hasn't yet discovered the fine art of dishonesty during an interview, and even silences in conversation make him nervous.

"During interviews I'm literally s---ting my pants. I don't want there to be a silence, because I'll start crying."

We guess that fits his emo-vamp character, but c'mon now - "Twlight" made huge bucks at the box office. Can't the studio afford some media training for the poor guy?

In light of Pattinson's non-gift for gab, this collection of bizarre talking points make a little more sense. Well, they still don't exactly make sense, but at least we understand the context and his psychological state a bit better.

-- The place Pattinson's staying at in L.A. has the first microwave he's ever used. Apparently he spends an inordinate amount of time looking for stuff to nuke, like frozen cheeseburgers and carrots. Carrots? Really? Meh.

-- He nailed the "Twilight" audition through his ability to do an American accent. But the day of, he couldn't remember how to do it ... so he took a downer to calm his nerves. "It was the first time I've ever taken Valium ... a quarter. A quarter of a Valium. I tried to do it for another audition, and it just completely backfired -- I was passing out." There you have it - the origin story of those dreamy, sleepy eyes.

-- Remember that out of control signing at a San Francisco mall? Pattinson doesn't either. But the GQ interviewer claims the actor "sounds like [a Vet] claiming not to remember what went down in Nam."

-- Does Pattinson have some kind of anxiety disorder? He says that as a kid, he'd freak out whenever someone made eye contact with him on a bus. Also, his first thought in a crowd is always, "Someone could very easily stab me." Yikes. Keep this guy out of Times Square.

-- Okay, he definitely has an anxiety disorder: Ten minutes into the American "Twilight" premiere, Pattinson left his mother in the theater and had a panic attack in the car outside.

-- Despite tabloid reports to the contrary, Pattinson is single - and not that interested in dating. He'd rather watch movies, play with his microwave, and read all the gossip blogs and Twilight fan fiction. "I never do anything," he says.

-- Pattinson never dated Camilla Belle (after a long-winded explanation it seems they're just friends), nor did he ignite a love triangle between her and a Jonas Brother. But, he did take a deep breath and declare, "Okay. I f****d Joe Jonas. I love him." HA!

Way to go, son. You're finally learning how to lie. (We hope.)