Robert Pattinson could be going from vampire...to gangster.

"I was talking to [author] Tom [Folsom] about who he wants to play Joe Gallo if you make this book into a movie. He said one of the ones he really wants is Leonardo DiCaprio," producer Harvey Weinstein told Usmagazine.com at The Mad Ones book party in NYC Monday.

(Gallo -- a mafia associate known as "Crazy Joe" -- was portrayed by actor Joe Mantegna in the Godfather Part III.)

Who else could play the role?

"Rob Pattinson, James Franco, Leo...there's a bunch of guys," Weinstein goes on.

But Weinstein is a fan of Pattinson after working with him at the amfAR benefit in which he auctioned off two kisses to raise money for AIDS research.

"Rob Pattinson, I made him kiss girls in Cannes. He's the most charming, wonderful young man," Weinstein tells Us "He really cared about the charity, and that's not an easy thing to do. That's a sweet, sweetheart thing to do. And then we got two bids."

