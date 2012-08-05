Twi-hards, take heart: Robert Pattinson is smiling again!

Hiding out at pal Reese Witherspoon's Ojai, Calif. ranch ever since Kristen Stewart was caught cheating with director Rupert Sanders, Pattinson finally resurfaced Saturday night for with a few mates at Deer Lodge, a country-western bar in Ojai, two observers confirm to Us Weekly.

The 26-year-old Brit "seemed to be having an amazing time" one eyewitness tells Us, adding that the Twilight star had "a few drinks and laughs" with a group of friends as live country music played. "He looked like a guy that was just trying to enjoy himself and get away . . . seems like a good kid!"

A second eyewitness explains that Pattinson "kind of blended in" with his friends (a "group of good looking guys that dressed 'hip L.A.'").

Pattinson could certainly use some cheering up. Largely ignoring calls and texts from a contrite Stewart, 22, the actor has been "a total mess," a source told Us. "He's questioning everything."

His pregnant hostess Witherspoon, meanwhile -- who's also hung out at Deer Lodge, according to witnesses -- was photographed lunching with a friend in West Hollywood on Saturday. The Oscar-winning actress endured her own cheating heartbreak back in 2006, when then-husband Ryan Phillippe strayed with Abbie Cornish, and hopes her Ojai spread will have a "calming effect" on her Water for Elephants costar, according to an insider.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Robert Pattinson Has "Amazing" Night at Bar Near Reese Witherspoon's House